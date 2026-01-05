Ask the Expert: Jump-Start your new year with smart nutrition

Welcome to “Ask the Expert,” a UTHealth Houston newsroom series where our leading physicians examine pressing health challenges. In this edition, we address fad diets, how to set practical goals for the new year, and nutrition tips.

The start of a new year often brings a wave of resolutions — especially around eating better and losing weight. While fad diets promise quick fixes, they rarely deliver lasting results. Instead of a quick fix, start the year by building habits that support your health for the long term. Here’s how to start strong without falling into the fad trap.

What is a fad diet and why should you avoid it?

A fad diet is a popular eating plan that promises rapid weight loss or other health benefits, often without scientific backing. These diets typically focus on extreme restrictions, such as cutting out entire food groups or relying on a single type of food, and are usually unsustainable long-term. While you might see short-term changes, these plans can lead to nutrient deficiencies, fatigue, and rebound weight gain. Sustainable nutrition is about balance, not extremes.

5 practical tips to begin the year right

Fill the gaps

A simple visual guide: Fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables, one quarter with lean protein, and one quarter with whole grains. This approach gives you fiber, vitamins, minerals, and protein without overcomplicating your meals. Start small and stay consistent

Instead of trying to change everything at once, pick one or two achievable goals. Examples:

Add vegetables to every meal.

Replace sugary drinks with water or unsweetened tea.

Small steps create momentum and are easier to maintain.

Choose whole foods over processed

Focus on foods close to their natural state — fresh produce, lean meats, beans, nuts, and whole grains. These provide essential nutrients and satisfy you longer.

When reading nutrition facts labels, read the ingredients and choose foods that limit or avoid excessive sodium, added sugar, and trans fats. Remember that there are other names for salt such as sodium, sodium benzoate, disodium, or monosodium glutamate.

Sugar can also be listed as high-fructose corn syrup, agave, barley malt syrup, cane juice, corn sweetener, inverted sugar, or honey, just to name a few!

Ingredients that contain trans fats are mainly partially hydrogenated oil and hydrogenated oil.

Plan ahead for success

Meal planning reduces stress and prevents last-minute unhealthy choices. Take time to plan out which meals you will cook at home. Try prepping a few staples like roasted vegetables, cooked grains, or overnight oats to make healthy eating convenient. And don’t forget to take your shopping list to the grocery store. Listen to your body

Honor hunger and fullness cues instead of following rigid rules. A healthy diet is flexible and fits your lifestyle, not the other way around.

As a registered dietitian, I encourage people to think about progress, not perfection. The goal isn’t to follow the latest trend, it’s to create habits that nourish your body and mind for the long term.

Dolores Woods, MA, registered dietician, nutritionist supervisor, UTHealth Houston School of Public Health. All quotes should be attributed to her.

