Voices of gratitude: Celebrating care and community

At UTHealth Houston, gratitude isn’t confined to one season — it’s woven into the work we do every day. From operating rooms to classrooms, from research labs to community clinics, moments of appreciation remind us why we chose careers rooted in care, compassion, and connection.

This holiday season, patients, as well as our own employees and students, shared what they are grateful for this year. Their words offer powerful reflections of how our work touches lives across campus and throughout the communities we serve. Thank you UTHealth Houston for all that you do to improve the lives of others.

Stories of care and resilience

Irma Martinez reminds us that gratitude often comes from our ability to build trust and provide exceptional care. “On behalf of the Center for Aging, I have received some of the best care of my life over the last three years. I am 91 years.”

That same sense of support shines through in Tracie Omlie’s experience, where kindness and clear communication made all the difference.

“Dr. Ibanez and Anna Rodriguez are quite the team. Both are very kind and knowledgeable. They took care in explaining procedures and expected outcomes and never made me feel like my pain was imagined even though they couldn’t see it,” Omlie said. “They took my concerns seriously. At my last visit, Anna specifically came out to give me a hug and wish me luck with another upcoming surgery. I’ve since been able to recommend them to several friends and even my physical therapist who’s suffering with an old wrist injury from playing football.”

And for Kerri McCloud, gratitude takes on an even deeper meaning after surviving unimaginable trauma.

“I was in a plane crash in December of 2023 and was burned over 60% of my body with third-degree, full-thickness burns. Dr. Wainwright is an amazing and compassionate artist. He has transformed my horrible thick scarring, giving me full function in my hands, eyes, nose, and mouth. My family considers him part of our family. He has literally helped me get my life back to somewhat normal,” McCloud said.

Reflection of thanks from the UTHealth Houston community

Gratitude also takes many forms across UTHealth Houston. For Jenil Patel, PhD, MPH, assistant professor of epidemiology at UTHealth Houston School of Public Health, it begins with collaboration and community.

“This year, I am especially grateful for the collaborative and supportive community at UTHealth Houston that makes it possible to advance impactful research, educate future public health leaders, and work closely with communities across Texas. The shared dedication of our students, staff, and faculty is what truly drives meaningful change.”

Clarissa Webb, assistant projects manager for the Department of Pediatrics at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, echoes this spirit of community.

“I am thankful to be part of the UTHealth Houston community, particularly the Department of Pediatrics at McGovern Medical School. The faculty, trainees, and staff are so mission-driven and passionate about child health and well-being. I am inspired each day by the way they lead with kindness and respect, setting an example I want to follow.”

For Tanya Gee, Grateful Patient program director in the Office of Development, gratitude is rooted in purpose and teamwork.

“This year reminded me why I love this work: meeting remarkable people, hearing about research that advances patient care, and being part of a team that truly shows up for one another. I’m grateful for our Development and Public Affairs family and the difference we make together.”

A sense of appreciation for both personal and professional growth resonates with Laura Rademacher, MEd, president of University Classified Staff Council, who reflects on the year with heartfelt thanks.

“I’m deeply grateful to have made it through 2025 feeling happy and healthy. I’m thankful for the roof over my head, the food in my fridge, and the family and friends who genuinely care about me,” said Rademacher, who is also alumni engagement manager at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center UTHealth Houston Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. “I’m also grateful for a role that continues to challenge me and help me grow. This year sharpened my appreciation for the small things, and I’m carrying that mindset into 2026 with even more intention and confidence.”

For Stefanie Lohman, assistant director of Payroll at UTHealth Houston, gratitude also spans both home and workplace.

“I am forever thankful for my family at home, whose support and presence have shaped who I am today — I would not be where I am without them,” Lohman said. “Equally, I am extremely grateful and take great pride in the strong, collaborative culture we’ve built within the Payroll and Benefits Offices and beyond. Being part of this team is an honor; seeing talented individuals come together, step up when needed, share ideas, and support one another to achieve a common goal is truly inspiring. Our success reflects the strength of our leadership, the trust we’ve built, and the teamwork and shared commitment to our department and the university.”

Others are thankful for the substantial milestones at UTHealth Houston that are shaping the future of health care.

Sharing his excitement for the opening of the university’s seventh school is Jair C. Soares, MD, PhD, vice president of behavioral sciences and Pat R. Rutherford, Jr. Chair in Psychiatry at McGovern Medical School, as well as founding dean of the UTHealth Houston School of Behavioral Health Sciences and executive director of the John S. Dunn Behavioral Sciences Center at UTHealth Houston.

"I am especially grateful that our new School of Behavioral Health Sciences became a reality and received support from our state in the form of new funds that will be instrumental for its launch and future development,” Soares said. “Also, I’m very grateful for the support we got from our leadership for this new project and the amazing team we are assembling at SBHS to make it happen!”

Similarly, Babatope Fatuyi, chief medical information officer at UTHealth Houston, expresses appreciation for innovation and mentorship.

“This year, I am thankful for the opportunity to help advance our work in clinical technology and digital health innovation across UTHealth Houston, especially efforts aimed at improving the digital experience and overall well-being of our physicians,” Fatuyi said. “I am equally grateful for the remarkable colleagues who make this mission meaningful. But above all, I am thankful for the students, staff, and emerging leaders I’ve had the privilege to mentor. Watching them grow, discover their purpose, and prepare to shape the future of health care has been the most rewarding part of my journey.”

For students like Passion Sparrow, who is a military veteran and president of the Student Government Organization at Cizik School of Nursing at UTHealth Houston, gratitude reflects resilience and perseverance.

“I am profoundly grateful this year for the unwavering commitment I discovered within myself. The combination of rigorous military commitment and the demanding curriculum of nursing school, set against the backdrop of personal loss, tested my limits fully. I learned that even while navigating profound personal difficulty, my commitment to study, service, and professional excellence remained intact, proving my capacity to manage immense pressure with integrity and resolve.”

Even in times of loss, gratitude remains a guiding light. First-year Doctorate in Health Informatics student Philip Walker reflects, “This year, I am deeply grateful for the time I shared with my mother before her passing and for the incredible support from family, friends, and colleagues who helped me navigate such a difficult time.”

Also affected by the loss of a parent was V. Gail Turner, DNP, MBA, assistant professor in the Department of Clinical and Health Informatics at McWilliams School of Biomedical Informatics at UTHealth Houston, who offers a profound perspective on gratitude as a daily practice.

“Life ebbs and flows, and gratitude follows suit. For me, gratitude is an integral part of my daily life. When things are good or bad, there is an intentional effort to maintain the flow at a steady state, every day. It is my practice to look for reasons to feel and express gratitude, regardless of the situation,” Turner said. “In the midst of the loss of a loved one this year, I have gratitude for a man who left a legacy full of hopes and dreams that I remain inspired to live out loud on his behalf. During times of sickness and pain, I am grateful for the doctors blessed by God with the knowledge needed to provide care and support healing. I am grateful for family, not always perfect, but family nonetheless. I am grateful that God has blessed me with gifts and talents that enable me to serve others. During life’s ebbs and flows, I walk the journey with a grateful heart.”

Strengthening our mission through gratitude

Together, these reflections paint a vivid picture of what makes UTHealth Houston extraordinary: a community bound by compassion, collaboration, and resilience. From groundbreaking research to personal triumphs, every sentiment underscores the shared commitment to improving lives and supporting one another. As we look ahead to a new year, these voices remind us that gratitude is not just a feeling, it’s a practice that strengthens our mission and inspires us to keep making a difference.