A Message from President Melina R. Kibbe, MD

(Photo by Tom Daly)

As I begin my first official day as president of UTHealth Houston, I step into this role with the spirit of a lifelong learner and collaborator—ready to listen, ask questions, dig into the data, and work alongside each of you to unlock new possibilities for this extraordinary university.

Beyond the university’s stellar reputation and unwavering commitment to advancing health care, what drew me here is the incredible spirit of this community. The passion. The purpose. It’s palpable. I’ve already seen some of the transformative work happening across our campuses, and I can’t wait to learn more about your effort, your ideas, and the impact you are making every day.

In the months ahead, I hope to meet many of you, whether in person, on Zoom, or over coffee at The French Corner. I want to hear your stories. What makes UTHealth Houston special to you? What makes you proud? What challenges do we face, and what opportunities are waiting to be seized?

As we move forward together, I’ll be focused on advancing our shared mission: to educate, discover, and heal. That means supporting our students, trainees, faculty, and staff; fostering interdisciplinary collaboration; and championing excellence in everything we do.

I want to thank Dr. LaTanya Love for her outstanding leadership as interim president during the last six months. Her dedication, wisdom, and steady hand have guided UTHealth Houston through a time of transition with grace and strength. I’m deeply grateful for her service and look forward to building on the foundation she’s helped sustain.

UTHealth Houston stands at the intersection of innovation, compassion, and excellence, and I am inspired by the legacy you have built and the future we will shape together. We are uniquely positioned to lead the next era of health care and education. Let’s get started!

With gratitude and enthusiasm for the work ahead,

Melina R. Kibbe, MD

President and Alkek-Williams Distinguished Chair