A Thanksgiving Message from President Melina R. Kibbe, MD

As we enter this season of gratitude, I want to take a moment to reflect on the extraordinary people who make UTHealth Houston such an incredible place to learn, work, and heal.

In these first months as president, I’ve met students and trainees preparing to become tomorrow’s health leaders. I’ve spoken with faculty whose innovative discoveries and exceptional care are saving lives. And I’ve witnessed the dedication of staff who keep our mission moving forward every day.

I’ve also read thank you notes from patients—reminders of why our work matters and whom it ultimately serves. After routine surgery led to the early discovery of cancer, one patient, Marsha DiBartolo, honored her physician, Dr. Cole Cowling, with this message:

“You not only changed the course of my health, but you also gave me precious time that I would not have had without your care.”

Stories like hers capture the heart of UTHealth Houston: a place where expertise and compassion come together to change lives and offer hope.

This Thanksgiving, I am especially grateful to each of you—students, trainees, faculty, and staff—for your commitment to our shared vision. I also extend my thanks to our patients, collaborators, alumni, and supporters, whose trust and partnership allow us to serve with purpose.

Whether you are celebrating with family, volunteering in the community, or caring for others during the holiday, I hope you feel proud of the difference you make. UTHealth Houston is more than an institution. You make it a community that is creating a healthier future for all.

With warm wishes and deep appreciation,

Melina R. Kibbe, MD

President

Alkek-Williams Distinguished Chair