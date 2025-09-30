Ask the Expert: Knowing the signs of suicide and the prevention methods that could save a life

Lokesh Shahani, MD, PhD | psychiatrist and chief medical officer, UTHealth Houston School of Behavioral Health Sciences

Welcome to "Ask the Expert," a new UTHealth Houston newsroom series where our leading physicians examine pressing health challenges. In this edition, we address how to understand suicidal signs and suicide prevention methods in honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Withdrawing or showing extreme mood swings, increasing substance use or reckless behavior, talking about feeling hopeless or trapped – these are all warning signs that someone is experiencing suicidal ideation. Suicide is a significant public health problem with long-lasting impacts on individuals and their families. Suicide and suicide attempts can lead to premature death, long-term disability, lost productivity, and countless other auxiliary effects on communities.

But suicide is preventable. Everyone has a role to play in preventing suicide, and knowing the risk factors and what to do when someone is in crisis can go a long way toward saving a life.

The scope of suicide

Suicide affects people of all ages. It has emerged as a serious public health problem over the last two decades, with rates rising by about 36% between 2000 and 2022.

In 2023, suicide accounted for more than 49,000 deaths – or one death every 11 minutes. The previous year, an estimated 12.8 million adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.7 million planned an attempt, and 1.5 million attempted suicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The risk of suicide is significant for those aged 10 to 34; in 2023, it was the second leading cause of death for this age group. It was among the top eight leading causes of death the same year for people age 10 to 64, according to the CDC.

Knowing the risk factors

The risk factors for suicide are complex and span from the individual to their community. The following factors, or a combination thereof, can increase the likelihood of suicidal thoughts or behaviors:

Individual characteristics: Previous suicide attempts, mental health disorders, substance misuse or abuse, chronic illness, and a history of trauma or adverse childhood experiences can contribute to an increased risk of suicidal ideation.

Personal relationships: Social isolation, the loss of close relationships, bullying, abuse, or a family history of suicide are among the warning signs to look for.

Community: Access to mental health care, community violence, and discrimination should be evaluated when considering someone’s risk.

Societal stigma: Stigma surrounding suicide and mental illness, and unsafe portrayals of suicide in the media, can lead to suicidal behaviors or prevent individuals from seeking help.

Moving forward: Ways to prevent suicide

Suicide is only a small piece of the puzzle. The CDC estimates that for every suicide death in the past year, there are 10 emergency department visits for self-harm, 48 self-reported suicide attempts, and 325 people who seriously considered suicide in the past year.

The goal of suicide prevention is to minimize risk factors and maximize the factors that promote positive mental health outcomes. Suicide prevention requires a multilevel approach that addresses individual, social, and systemic factors, with strategies targeted at the clinical, community, policy, or personal levels.

In addition to knowing the risk factors, lowering the rate of suicide involves increasing access to mental health screenings and evidence-based treatments, creating a safety plan for those with suicidal ideations, limiting access to lethal means like firearms and certain medications, and providing individuals and survivors with resources after a suicide or suicide attempt.

Where to go for help

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or visit 988lifeline.org.

Lokesh Shahani, MD, PhD, MPH, is an associate professor in the Louis A. Faillace, MD, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral SciencesMcGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. All quotes should be attributed to him.

