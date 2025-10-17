Ask the Expert: Preparing yourself to run a marathon like a pro

2024 UTHealth Houston Half Marathon and 10K (Photo by Bradley Driver/UTHealth Houston)

Rehal Bhojani, MD, is an associate professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery and assistant professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston (Photo by Bradley Driver/UTHealth Houston)

Welcome to "Ask the Expert," a new UTHealth Houston newsroom series where our leading physicians examine pressing health challenges. In this edition, we address how you can prepare for, excel at, and recover from running a marathon.

Participating in the Houston Half Marathon sponsored by UT Physicians? Here are a few tips to keep you fueled, safe, and recovered.

Preparing for a marathon is not just about race day, it’s about everything that leads up to it. The training, the recovery, the meals, and even the clothes you choose all play a role.

What to wear: Comfort over everything

Let’s start with what’s touching your skin. Cotton might feel soft when you first put it on, but once you start sweating, it holds moisture, clings to your skin, and rubs you raw by mile 10. Go with moisture-wicking materials like polyester, nylon, or blends with a bit of spandex. They pull sweat away, keep you dry, and prevent chafing.

The same goes for socks. Cotton socks soak up sweat and cause blisters, so look for ones that are made for running. They’re thin, breathable, and blended with synthetic materials or wool.

As for shoes, don’t get hung up on brands. The best shoe is the one that fits your foot and your running style. It should feel like an extension of your body — supportive but not stiff, cushioned but not spongy.

Never race in new shoes. Break them in well before the big day so there are no surprises at mile 20.

The final week: Less is more

The week before your marathon is about rest and rhythm. You’ve done the hard work; now it’s time to let your body absorb it. Cut back on mileage and intensity. This is called the “taper,” and it is one of the hardest things for runners to do because resting can feel like slacking. But this is where the gains really happen.

Hydrate consistently throughout the week. You do not need to drown yourself in water, just sip steadily through the day. Keep your meals balanced: carbs for energy, protein for recovery, healthy fats for endurance. Do NOT experiment with anything new now. Your stomach doesn’t need surprises.

Finally, sleep is the secret weapon that no supplement or training plan can replace. The week before the race is when you want consistent, high-quality rest. The night before the race won’t matter nearly as much as the five nights leading up to it.

The night before: Keep it simple

Here’s my rule for the night before a marathon: nothing new, nothing fancy. Eat a normal meal — something with familiar carbs like rice, potatoes, or pasta — but don’t stuff yourself. Overeating can leave you sluggish or bloated on race morning. Avoid anything heavy, greasy, or spicy.

Drink normally. You should go to bed hydrated, not overhydrated. Lay out everything you’ll need — shoes, bib, clothes, gels — so you are not scrambling in the morning. Then, get off your feet and relax. Watch a movie, stretch lightly, and trust your preparation.

Race morning: Stay light, stay calm

Race morning nerves are normal. The key is to control what you can. Eat a light breakfast two to three hours before the start, something you’ve eaten before a long run. Keep it simple with oatmeal, toast with peanut butter, or a banana. Avoid high-fat or high-fiber foods; they tend to turn on you mid-race.

Sip some water or a sports drink, but don’t overdo it. You shouldn’t feel sloshy at the starting line. A few minutes before the race, warm up gently with brisk walking, light jogging, and leg swings. You’re not trying to tire yourself out; you’re just waking your body up.

After the finish line: Recovery starts immediately

Once you cross that finish line, the work isn’t quite done. Move for a few minutes instead of stopping cold. Walk it off to let your heart rate and circulation come down gradually.

In addition to water, drink fluids with electrolytes. Within an hour, eat something simple that has both carbohydrates and protein, like chocolate milk, a recovery shake, or even a sandwich. This helps your muscles start the recovery process.

Then gently stretch your calves, quads, hamstrings, and hips to keep things loose. If you feel swollen or sore, light icing or compression sleeves can help.

The next 24 hours: Respect the recovery

The day after your race, you’ll probably feel a mix of pride and stiffness. That’s normal. The key is gentle movement — walking, stretching, maybe even a light spin on a bike. Keep the blood flowing; don’t just collapse on the couch.

Eat real food like lean proteins, complex carbs, and colorful fruits and vegetables. They’ll help your muscles repair and your energy return. Drink water and electrolyte fluids, but don’t force it. Above all else, get a full night’s sleep. That’s when your body truly resets.

Skip the alcohol. It’ll only slow down the healing process. And don’t stretch aggressively or schedule a hard workout. The race took effort; give yourself permission to recover.

Final thought

Marathon training teaches discipline, but recovery teaches wisdom. It’s not about how fast you can go, it’s about how well you listen to your body, how consistently you prepare, and how smartly you recover.

You’ve put in the miles. Trust your training, stay patient, and remember: The marathon isn’t about punishing your body, it’s about honoring what it’s capable of.

Rehal Bhojani, MD, is an associate professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery and assistant professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston all quotes should be attributed to him.

