From humble beginnings: One man’s journey to global philanthropy

Guided by a lifelong commitment to giving back, Musa Dakri (center) and his wife, Khaleda (right), established an endowment, held by Erin Furr Stimming, MD (left), to advance treatments for neurological diseases.

A childhood shaped by poverty laid the foundation for a life defined by generosity. Now a successful Houston businessman, Musa Dakri uses his accomplishments to uplift others—through health care, education, and community support that stretches across continents.

“My parents taught me from the very beginning to give to others—always,” says Musa, a native of India. “If you have half, you give a quarter.”

These principles were instilled not only in times of plenty but also when resources were scarce.

“I was very poor growing up,” he says. “And, I was very poor when I left India.”

Born in 1942, Musa spent part of his early life in Malawi before returning to India to earn his bachelor’s degree from the University of Bombay. In 1964, he moved to London in search of opportunity, eventually relocating to Houston with his wife, Khaleda, in the 1970s.

“I came as a visitor and liked the country very much,” Musa says. So much so that he bought a house before even telling his wife they were moving. “She thought it was a vacation,” he adds with a smile.

After settling in Houston, Musa established a real estate business before making a bold leap into banking—with no prior experience in the field. Under his leadership, Wallis Bank grew from a single branch with nine employees to 20 locations with more than 250 employees across Texas, California, and Georgia.

His two sons, Asif and Faizel, live within walking distance of Musa and Khaleda, and the extended family gets together frequently. Both sons work alongside Musa at the bank, and his grandson Haaris has recently joined the team, continuing the family legacy.

At age 82, Musa remains fully engaged in the banking world. The oldest of eight siblings living around the world, he is the only one who has not retired. In fact, he still goes to the office every day.

Married for 57 years, Musa shares his secret to a long and happy marriage: Always listen to your wife.

Throughout his life, Musa’s dedication to giving back has been unwavering. He recently created the Musa A. Dakri Distinguished Chair in the Department of Neurology at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston—a commitment that is amplified through the university’s Trailblazers program. For a limited time, this program provides a one-to-one match with institutional funds to new, qualified pledges.

Particularly inspiring to Musa is the work of Erin Furr Stimming, MD, Memorial Hermann Chair and Professor in the Department of Neurology. Her research focuses on uncovering better treatments for neurological conditions like Huntington’s and Parkinson’s disease.

“I want to do my part to help with that,” Musa says. “The department is doing excellent research in neuroscience.”

He has also funded a hospital and a school for girls in the village of Valan, India, where he grew up; built a museum in Aligarh, India; and supported underprivileged students at the University of Houston.

“I can’t even believe it myself,” says Musa, reflecting on his incredible journey from poverty to global philanthropy.

That path mirrors a piece of wisdom his mother—who lived to 101—instilled in him early in life.