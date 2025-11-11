Give Vets a Smile honors 90 veterans with free dental care

A veteran shares a smile with a UTHealth Houston School of Dentistry fourth-year dental student and an Advanced Education in General Dentistry resident during the 11th Annual Give Vets a Smile. Photo by Dwight Andrews/UTHealth Houston Creative Services.

UTHealth Houston School of Dentistry provided more than $55,000 of free care to 90 local veterans during the 11th Annual Give Vets a Smile on Nov. 7.

Over 500 procedures were provided covering urgent, palliative, therapeutic, and preventive care, such as cleanings, restorations, extractions, and root canal treatments.

For U.S. Army veteran Timothy Stroud, the experience was equally powerful. “This is my first time at Give Vets a Smile, and I’m blown away by how welcoming everyone is — and how many veterans are finally getting the care they deserve,” he said.

Veterans were seen by a dental resident, dental student, and/or dental hygiene student based on their individual needs following diagnostic X-rays and assessments. The event provided both hands-on experience and an opportunity to honor those who have served.

“I love teaching patients about oral hygiene and helping them feel confident in their smiles,” said Selena Torres, MPH ’25, a second-year dental hygiene student. “I see dental hygiene as a form of preventive care — it’s where public health and clinical practice truly intersect. Events like these are powerful because they reach communities facing health disparities, and I hope to continue serving through public health initiatives.”

For John McQuitty, DDS ’25, first-year resident in Advanced Education in General Dentistry, returning to Give Vets a Smile carried personal meaning. In addition to coming from a family of veterans, he previously provided care at the signature outreach event as a fourth-year dental student in 2024.

“It’s an honor to give back through care,” McQuitty said. “Coming back as a resident is very meaningful — shifting from being the student to guiding one. I’ve seen how impactful this care is for veterans, especially those who’ve gone years without treatment. One of my patients told me this was their first painless dental experience, and that kind of gratitude stays with you.”

Similarly, Sana Salam, DMD, a second-year resident in General Practice Residency, said the experience reinforces both clinical and emotional growth.

“Being part of Give Vets a Smile for a second year has been incredibly meaningful,” she said. “It’s not just about giving back, it’s about connecting with veterans, hearing their stories, and understanding their journeys. This experience deepens our compassion and reminds us that even small acts of care can make a big impact. It’s a privilege to be part of something that fosters learning, empathy, and community.”

Veterans receiving care were referred through a network of community partners, including Camp Hope, Camp Shield, City of Houston Office of Veterans Affairs, Dress for Success, Easter Seals Greater Houston, Harris County Precinct 2 Veteran Services, Open Door Mission, SE Texas Heroes, U.S. Vets–Houston, Veterans Administration, and Volunteers of America–Texas.

Cassie Gibson, manager of Harris County Precinct 2 Veterans Services and a U.S. Army veteran, emphasized the program’s impact on access to care.

“Many veterans don’t qualify for dental care,” she said. “That’s why Give Vets a Smile is so important. This event provides essential care with dignity. I get my cleaning here each year to show my fellow veterans that this is a trusted place.”

Give Vets a Smile was coordinated by Raha Naderi, RDH, MEd, director of community outreach at the School of Dentistry. The annual event was supported by a multidisciplinary team, including staff from the Office of Patient Care, its Patient Support Services division, and the Division of Clinical and Educational Support Services.

Fourth-year dental students, second-year dental hygiene students, and faculty, residents, and staff from the Advanced Education in General Dentistry, General Practice Residency, and Advanced Education in Endodontics programs. Additionally, five clinical faculty members from the Department of General Practice and Public Health played a key role in guiding efforts to triage and treat our veterans.

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California and affiliates, provided support for the event. Chick-fil-A and Jason’s Deli provided food and in-kind donations for participants and volunteers.

Additionally, MiPACS by Apryse, supported by desktop services and clinical IT staff, provided backend provider support for Give Vets a Smile. The dental imaging system created a centralized “charity care” digital environment, allowing seamless interoperability between providers and enhancing the patient experience.