Honoring our nation’s veterans for their service and sacrifice

Today, on Veterans Day, we pause to honor the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment of those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Across our university, we are privileged to work alongside hundreds of students, trainees, faculty, and staff who have served our country with distinction. Their dedication to service continues to shape our institution’s mission of healing, discovery, and education. We thank our veterans for their leadership, their resilience, and their example.

We also recognize the many ways UTHealth Houston supports veterans in our community—from providing compassionate care to creating meaningful career pathways. Through the Give Vets a Smile outreach program, our School of Dentistry offers free dental services to veterans. Our Trauma and Resilience Center delivers specialized mental health care for veterans and their families. At Cizik School of Nursing, the Veterans Bachelor of Science in Nursing program empowers military veterans to translate their service, skills, and discipline into impactful civilian nursing careers. And through our dedicated hiring program, we proudly support veterans in building fulfilling careers within UTHealth Houston.

To all veterans—on our campuses and throughout our country—thank you. Your strength inspires us. Your stories enrich us. And your service reminds us of the values we strive to uphold every day: integrity, compassion, and commitment to others.

