Mission in Action spotlights behavioral health needs while honoring the John S. Dunn Foundation’s generosity

Throughout the evening, the message was clear: The behavioral health crisis touches every community, and solving it requires both long-term vision and sustained support. (Photo by Jacob Power Photography)

Against the backdrop of growing behavioral health needs across Texas and the nation, more than 200 guests gathered on October 18, 2025, for Mission in Action, an evening dedicated to addressing the urgent need for expanded behavioral health care and the partnerships that help make it possible.

Hosted by longtime supporters Yvonne and Walter Johnson and emceed by KPRC health reporter Haley Hernandez, the evening had a total impact of $1.83 million in support of behavioral health priorities at the university. These funds will help strengthen the behavioral health workforce, expand services for underserved communities, and accelerate research into conditions such as depression, trauma, and addiction. At a time when demand for mental health services continues to rise, philanthropy remains essential in helping UTHealth Houston meet the challenge.

UTHealth Houston President and Alkek-Williams Distinguished Chair Melina R. Kibbe, MD, addressed the need for long-term solutions to the systemic barriers facing patients and providers alike.

“We’re building a future where behavioral health care is more predictive, more preventive, and more personalized so that we can reach people earlier and support them more effectively,” she said. “But we won’t stop there. We are pushing the boundaries of discovery to ultimately find a cure.”

Kibbe noted that while UTHealth Houston has made strategic advancements, including launching a new school to train behavioral health professionals, the need continues to outpace available resources. Through an integrated model that connects clinical partnerships, research, and education, UTHealth Houston provides patient-centered care for individuals of all ages while advancing therapies that address the biological, psychological, and social drivers of mental health conditions.

A highlight of the evening was the recognition of one of the university’s most dedicated partners, the John S. Dunn Foundation, whose decades-long commitment has significantly improved health in Houston and beyond.

“The Dunn Foundation has strengthened our work at every level, from students and trainees to faculty, researchers, and the patients we serve,” said Jair Soares, MD, PhD, dean of UTHealth Houston School of Behavioral Health Sciences, executive director of the UTHealth Houston Behavioral Sciences Campus, and Pat R. Rutherford, Jr. Chair in Psychiatry at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston.

Charlie Lusk, president of the foundation, accepted a commemorative gift in recognition of the Dunn Foundation’s support, which helped make possible the 2022 opening of the John S. Dunn Behavioral Sciences Center at UTHealth Houston—a 264-bed academic psychiatric facility. Together with the adjacent UTHealth Houston Harris County Psychiatric Center (HCPC), the combined 538-bed campus forms the largest academic psychiatric hospital in the nation.

Throughout the evening, the message was clear: The behavioral health crisis touches every community, and solving it requires both long-term vision and sustained support. Guests heard directly from patients, who shared how timely, compassionate care—and continued follow-up—have helped them manage complex mental health challenges. Their stories underscored the value of care grounded in research, collaboration, and human connection.

In his remarks, Walter Johnson reflected on why behavioral health is a personal priority for him and Yvonne.

“The interesting thing about mental health is the stigma,” said Walter Johnson. "We’ve learned to talk openly about cancer and heart disease, but mental health still isn’t a part of everyday conversation. That’s why tonight is so meaningful. It puts a much-needed spotlight on an issue that touches so many lives.”

Kibbe also reflected on the power of community support to drive meaningful progress. “With your generosity and vision, we can keep advancing care, growing the workforce, and building new pathways of hope for those who need it most.”

As the university continues expanding its behavioral health efforts, donor support remains essential to advancing education, driving discovery, and delivering compassionate, evidence-based care.