San Antonio saw average of 7 guns per day stolen out of cars in 2024, UTHealth Houston research finds

An average of seven guns were stolen out of cars in San Antonio each day in 2024, according to researchers at UTHealth Houston.

The findings, published in Injury Epidemiology, were conducted in collaboration with the San Antonio Police Department.

Led by Alexander Testa, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Management, Policy, and Community Health at UTHealth Houston School of Public Health, researchers analyzed 2,465 reported gun thefts from vehicles in San Antonio during 2024 to learn more about where, when, and how vehicle firearm thefts occur.

Firearm thefts were most common on the weekends, with more than half of reported incidents occurring on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The majority of thefts occurred in clusters near major highway corridors, including Interstate 410 and Interstate 35, according to the analysis.

While hotels were the most common location of firearm thefts, commercial corridors and entertainment hubs, including The Rim, La Cantera, Alamo Ranch, Westover Marketplace, Park North, and North Star Mall, were also among the areas at the highest risk, researchers found.

“These locations share a common feature: sprawling surface parking lots where vehicles sit unattended for hours while people shop, dine, or see a movie,” Testa said. “Downtown is also a high-theft zone, with incidents concentrated near hotels, bars, and apartment complexes.”

The analysis also revealed that pickup trucks were at a particularly high risk of firearm theft, accounting for nearly 70% of all reported thefts in 2024. The most commonly targeted trucks were Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Silverados, and Dodge Rams, according to the research.

Of the types of firearms reported stolen, 91% were handguns, researchers found.

Testa said that while the analysis indicates that factors like vehicle type and location can contribute to the risk of firearm theft, the most important takeaway is that firearm theft is occurring across the city in any place where cars are parked.

“These patterns are concerning because once a gun is stolen, it is likely to end up in illegal markets where it can be sold, traded, or used in violent crime,” Testa said. “Every theft adds another untraceable firearm into circulation, increasing risks not just for San Antonio residents but for communities across Texas.”

Testa said the research underscores the importance of practicing secure firearm storage. While the best way to prevent firearm theft is to avoid leaving guns in unattended cars whenever possible, using a secure, locked container attached to the car is another option for preventing firearm thefts.

It’s also important for drivers to think ahead about their destinations, as events, travel destinations, or places where firearms are not permitted can increase the likelihood of theft.

Drivers should also be mindful of signals on their car that could attract attention, Testa said.

“Our study showed that pickup trucks were heavily targeted for firearm thefts. Owners of these vehicles should be aware that they may be targeted by thieves seeking firearms,” Testa said. “Adding decals, bumper stickers, or other indicators that suggest firearm ownership may further increase risk by signaling to would-be thieves that a gun is likely inside.”

Additional authors with UTHealth Houston include Jennifer Thompson, MPH; Ryan C. Ramphul, PhD; Jack Tsai, PhD; and Luis Mijares, statistician.

Dylan B. Jackson, PhD, of Johns Hopkins University, also participated in the research.

Media inquiries: 713-500-3030