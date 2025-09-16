Simply the best: Patient breathes easier with expert care

Through thoughtful care and collaboration, Martin J. Citardi, MD, helped Greg Schenck find relief from chronic rhinosinusitis and asthma.

In 1982, Greg Schenck took over his friend’s small hardwood flooring business with little more than determination, a few pieces of equipment, and a goal to be the best at what he does. Over the next four decades, he built a successful company known for restoring and installing exquisite wood floors in some of Houston’s finest homes, earning the trust and loyalty of his clients and employees alike.

While building his business, and throughout much of his life, Greg was plagued by a stuffy nose and constant postnasal drip. He underwent several surgeries to correct the problem, but found his symptoms were worsening. It was even becoming difficult to breathe, resulting in sudden trips to the emergency room.

“I’d be talking normally, and five minutes later I’d be blue,” he recalls. “The ER doctors were surprised at how fast things would escalate.”

Desperate for relief, Greg turned once again to his friend, who recommended that he see Martin J. Citardi, MD, Professor and Chair of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston.

At his first appointment, Greg recognized a kindred spirit in Citardi and the closely held values that have shaped his own life.

“All I knew was that I wanted to be the best at something,” Greg says. “That’s what I see in Dr. Citardi, too.”

Citardi asked thoughtful questions and carefully listened to his concerns, Greg says, ultimately diagnosing him with chronic rhinosinusitis. Unlike acute sinusitis, which is commonly caused by viral or bacterial infections, chronic rhinosinusitis is an inflammatory disease that results from a complex interplay of factors, such as an overactive immune response and blockages in the nasal passages or sinuses.

Suspecting that Greg was also suffering from severe asthma attacks, which can occur with chronic rhinosinusitis, Citardi referred him to pulmonologist Mark T. Warner, MD, Associate Professor in the Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine at McGovern Medical School.

Warner developed a treatment plan for Greg that included a biologic injection therapy designed to control his underlying airway inflammation. The results were dramatic.

“I started swimming a mile a day at the pool,” says Greg, a former triathlete and avid surfer. “I hadn’t felt that good in years.”

With donors’ support, researchers in the Department of Otorhinolaryngology are working to discover more treatment options for patients like Greg. From lab-based studies to clinical trials, they are studying how environmental triggers—including fungi found in the southern United States—activate the immune system and drive inflammation in the respiratory tract. The goal is to identify more effective therapies and improve the quality of life for patients with complex and persistent respiratory diseases.

Greg says he owes Citardi his life and is grateful for all he does to help keep his health on track. Citardi continues to coordinate with Warner and other colleagues to ensure Greg receives the best possible care and to help him manage his chronic rhinosinusitis.