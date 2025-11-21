Students helping students: Donor support ensures program’s bright future

The rigorous start of nursing school can test even the most determined students, but at Cizik School of Nursing at UTHealth Houston, no one faces it alone.

Experienced peers in the Academic Success Center serve as tutors to help newer students succeed, and with the creation of an endowment by longtime supporter Dorothy T. Nicholson, this tutoring program has a permanent foundation for the future.

After seeing the dedication of the students involved, Dorothy, a member and former chair of PARTNERS (Providing Advancement Resources to Nursing Education, Research, and Students), decided to support the center.

“I was completely amazed by all the hard work these students take on to earn their degree,” says Dorothy. “These tutors are willing to take the time to help others while juggling their own studies, work, and family. That was inspiring to me. After meeting them, I had to do something to encourage them and support their dedication to helping others.”

Her generosity will allow the tutoring program, which organizes small-group sessions focused on the most rigorous courses in the accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing curriculum, to expand and thrive. What began in 2011 with seven tutors covering four courses has grown to more than 30 tutors serving nine courses, with plans for continued expansion.

“Our student tutors bring an invaluable perspective,” says Linda Brown, PhD, Assistant Professor of Clinical Nursing and Director of the Academic Success Center. “They have recently completed the same courses themselves, so they understand the challenges and can share practical strategies that worked for them, whether it is organizing notes or creating study guides.”

Tutors must meet strict academic criteria, complete training, and interview before taking on the role. In addition to benefiting the younger students being helped, the program strengthens tutors’ skills and builds their readiness for their own nursing careers.

For Kenzie Nguyen, a student in the Pacesetter BSN track, which provides an accelerated path to becoming a registered nurse, the tutoring program was life-changing when she was a new student.

“Tutoring gave me the confidence I needed when everything felt overwhelming,” says Kenzie. “Now, being a tutor myself, I feel honored to help other students succeed. This program has been such a big part of my journey. I honestly don’t know where I would be without it.”

Dorothy’s commitment to the tutoring program reflects her broader dedication to Cizik School of Nursing. In addition to this new endowment, her estate plans include support for the Dorothy T. Nicholson Distinguished Professorship and the creation of a Dean’s Support Fund.

“It’s wonderful to be able to do something that will help nursing students long after I’m gone,” she says. “These students want to pursue their dreams. I’ve been able to do that in my own life, and now philanthropy gives me a way to help them do it, too. Nursing is their calling, and in a way, giving back is my calling.”