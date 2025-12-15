The lasting reach of a life well lived: A legacy of service, integrity, and care

During his 36-year career, Philip “Phil” L. Nauert, DDS, saved many lives in the dental chair—and beyond it.

He recognized that a patient was having a heart attack before she did and insisted that she go straight to the hospital, where doctors confirmed his suspicion and saved her life. He ran into a burning apartment building to rescue a sleeping neighbor. On a Boy Scout trip with his son, he dove into the ocean to save another father caught in an undertow.

“Phil touched so many lives,” says his wife, Sandra Nauert. “He worked tirelessly behind the scenes, and many people will never know how much good he did. One person can make such a difference in the world.”

Raised in a military family, Phil carried a clear sense of right and wrong into everything he did. As mayor of the City of Bellaire and a longtime city council member, he was known for his integrity. “He would do the right thing even when no one was looking. That’s the kind of person he was,” Sandra recalls.

A lifelong learner, Phil earned fellowships in multiple dental academies and completed the most rigorous advanced dental training offered at the Pankey Institute. He mastered a wide range of pursuits, including sailing, ranching, woodworking, jewelry casting, watch repairing, and ham radio operating.

“If he was interested in something, he would just teach himself and become an expert,” Sandra says. “Anything he did, he did at the highest level.”

Sandra and Phil met as sophomores at Baylor University and were together for 48 years. “We had an amazing life,” she says. “He taught me not to be afraid of life, to try new things, and always push the envelope.”

Together, they raised two children, traveled widely, and eventually moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, where he volunteered at the Wellness Tree Community Clinic, providing care to underserved patients.

Phil’s strong sense of service shone through in his professional life. An adjunct faculty member at UTHealth Houston School of Dentistry, he founded Contemporary Dental practice in Bellaire, where he insisted on providing the most advanced care possible regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.

His holistic approach to dentistry was shaped early by his family. His father was an internist, and his mother lived with scleroderma, a condition that helped him understand the relationship between systemic illness and oral health.

“He always wanted to know his patients’ full health picture, not just the dental issues,” Sandra says. It was an approach that would later connect him deeply with the mission of the School of Dentistry and its Center for Health Promotion, which emphasizes the link between oral health and overall well-being.

That philosophy of holistic care is now reflected in the couple’s enduring gift to the school. Before his passing in July 2025, Phil and Sandra established the Philip L. Nauert, DDS, Distinguished Professorship for Health Promotion.

“We’d talked about it for years as part of our estate plan. When Phil got sick, I felt strongly that we needed to push our timeline up so he could be involved,” says Sandra, who spent her career in health care philanthropy, including service in the UTHealth Houston Office of Development.

She hopes the endowment that honors her late husband will inspire future dentists to consider the whole person—physical, mental, and emotional—in their care.

“Your smile affects your confidence and self-esteem,” she notes. “Dentistry isn’t just about physical health; it’s about overall well-being.”

As she reflects on their life together, Sandra finds comfort in knowing that Phil’s legacy will continue through the students and faculty he inspires.