The Many Faces of UTHealth Houston: Caliann Ferguson

For Caliann Ferguson, director of communications at UTHealth Houston School of Public Health, creativity has always been at the heart of her career journey. With a background in business and marketing, Ferguson admits she has always seen herself as “a creative at heart.”

“I grew up surrounded by artists,” she said. “My mom and grandfather were both always working on some project like painting a landscape, hand-sewing my Halloween costumes, woodworking, the list goes on. Creativity was a big part of my upbringing.”

That early love of design and communication eventually led her to marketing. But her entry into UTHealth Houston was, as she describes it, “serendipitous.”

In 2016, a chance meeting with Stuart Harlin, MD, at an Astros baseball game turned into a life-changing opportunity. “I mentioned I was new to Houston and looking for a position in marketing,” Ferguson recalled. “He said, ‘I’m actually looking to hire someone in marketing.’ And that’s how it all started.’”

From medical school to public health

Ferguson began her UTHealth Houston journey in the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, where she spent five years focused on patient outreach and developing referral networks.

In 2021, she transitioned to the School of Public Health, a move she describes as both exciting and transformative. “It was a big shift from a clinical to an academic setting,” she said. “But it felt like a natural fit, because I’ve always been interested in health and wellness.”

Her curiosity for the field quickly evolved into a deep appreciation for the breadth of public health.

“I love when people ask what public health is,” she laughed. “Because I tell them it’s everything around you. It’s the sidewalks, the buildings, the air we breathe. It’s the systems that keep us healthy where we live, work, study, and play.”

Career growth and creative leadership

Ferguson’s career trajectory at UTHealth Houston reflects her drive and adaptability. From marketing coordinator to communications specialist, then manager, and now director, she’s continually embraced opportunities for growth.

She credits much of her professional development to strong mentorship.

“I’ve been very lucky to have leaders like Susan Emery, PhD, who genuinely care about helping others grow, and Charles Miller, PhD, who has always been available to offer career guidance and support,” said Ferguson. “Having someone in your corner who’s rooting for you makes all the difference.”

Her work now involves marketing and promoting the School of Public Health, managing communications strategy, developing and reviewing creative materials, and ensuring the school’s messaging reflects its excellence.



“I like to think of myself as the translator and the cheerleader,” she explained. “There is amazing work being done by our faculty and students; my role is to share those stories with the world.”

Her team’s efforts are visible in everything from press releases and social media to major campaigns. “I can’t take all the credit,” she added. “Our Creative Services team is phenomenal. They bring our ideas to life.”

Preparing for the future while inspired by the present

As the School of Public Health prepares to move into its new state-of-the-art building, Ferguson’s team is hard at work behind the scenes.

“We’re planning campaigns, media productions, and helping support events like the ribbon-cutting and open house,” she said. “Watching the construction of the building and being part of the process has been really exciting. We have great ideas in production that I’m so eager to share!”

Ferguson’s motivation also comes from the students she works alongside. “They’re so inspiring,” she said. “Every time I meet them, I’m reminded that the future is bright. They’re smart, passionate, and ready to make a difference.”

Life beyond the office

Outside of work, Ferguson keeps a balanced lifestyle centered around movement and mindfulness.

“I love all forms of exercise — weight training, Pilates, yoga, swimming, biking — you name it,” she said. “It’s both a habit and a hobby for me.”

She’s also an avid reader with a favorite recommendation: “Educated” by Tara Westover. “It’s a powerful memoir about resilience and the pursuit of learning,” she shared.

And when she’s not reading or working out, she’s spending time with her dog, Maggie. “She’s the best,” Ferguson said, smiling. “I even have a framed photo of her on my desk.”

Looking ahead

For Ferguson, every day at UTHealth Houston brings new opportunities to learn, create, and connect.

“What keeps me here are the people, the collaboration, the creativity, and the shared mission to improve the health and lives of others,” she said.

Whether she’s developing communication strategies or celebrating the achievements of others, Ferguson continues to embody the spirit of UTHealth Houston, one of innovation, dedication, and heart.