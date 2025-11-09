University earns 11th Houston Chronicle Top Workplace honor

(Photo by UTHealth Houston)

UTHealth Houston has once again been recognized by the Houston Chronicle as a Top Workplace, marking the 11th time the university has received this honor.

This recognition reflects the dedication, teamwork, and excellence of our incredible faculty and staff, whose daily commitment to education, research, and patient care continues to make UTHealth Houston an outstanding place to work and grow.

“It’s no surprise to me that UTHealth Houston has earned this distinction as a top workplace,” said Melina Kibbe, MD, UTHealth Houston president and Alkek-Williams Distinguished Chair. “As a new member of this incredible institution, I’ve experienced firsthand the warmth, support, and sense of belonging that make this such a special place. Our exceptional faculty, staff, students and trainees create an atmosphere where innovation and a deep commitment to service can truly thrive.”

Determined solely by employee feedback, the Top Workplace award reflects authentic, anonymous survey responses about culture and engagement, with no judges, essays, or external evaluations.

“One of the things I value most at UTHealth Houston is that we’re a place where careers and purpose come together,” said Karen Spillar, JD, vice president of Human Resources and chief human resources officer at UTHealth Houston. “With a wide range of health-related roles, we offer opportunities that truly impact lives. That’s why we proudly carry the name ‘Houston’s Health University!’”

Organizations must meet a minimum 35% response rate to qualify for recognition based on survey results.

This honor, awarded by the Houston Chronicle through the survey vendor Energage, is based on feedback from 280 companies across the city.

Participation in the engagement survey demonstrates UTHealth Houston commitment to continual improvement. Survey results provide key insight into how the university can support employee success and enhance the workplace experience.

Programs and initiatives offered by UTHealth Houston help faculty, staff, and researchers develop professionally and personally. Resources include professional development and leadership programs, LinkedIn Learning access, and well-being and financial support services at no cost to employees and their families.

See the full list of the 2025 Top Workplaces on the Houston Chronicle website.