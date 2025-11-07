UT System welcomes President Melina R. Kibbe with reception

Photo by UTHealth Houston

In a night filled with applause, laughter, and heartfelt speeches, The University of Texas System officially welcomed UTHealth Houston’s new president and Alkek-Williams Distinguished Chair, Melina R. Kibbe, MD, and her husband, Marco Patti, MD, during a celebratory event Nov. 3 at the Texas Medical Center’s TMC3 Collaborative Building.

The evening opened with remarks from Kevin P. Eltife, chairman of The University of Texas System Board of Regents, who emphasized the board’s pride in selecting Kibbe as the seventh president of UTHealth Houston and their commitment to support the university’s bold new future.

“Selecting the right leader for UTHealth Houston, the state’s largest producer of physicians and a driver of research in all areas, was critically important to our board,” Eltife said. “After an extensive review, the board unanimously selected the candidate that was head and shoulders above everybody else, Dr. Melina Kibbe.”

Eltife highlighted UTHealth Houston’s major contributions to Texas, noting that UT System educates nearly two-thirds of the state’s health care professionals and accounts for more than 60% of all research conducted in Texas.

He also thanked elected officials and community partners in attendance, including Houston Mayor John Whitmire, who followed Eltife with an energetic speech about public service and collaboration.

“Events, venues, and leadership like this are what make Houston such a great city,” Whitmire said. “We are celebrating vision and collaboration because none of us can do it alone. Through partnership, we can accomplish anything.”

Whitmire praised the collaboration between the city of Houston and UTHealth Houston, citing the success of the university’s psychiatric hospital in addressing homelessness.

“The best is yet to come for UTHealth Houston partnering with the city of Houston and the state of Texas,” he said.

The celebration continued with remarks from John M. Zerwas, MD, chancellor of UT System, who recounted Kibbe’s remarkable career trajectory, including her early days at the University of Chicago and her leadership roles at Northwestern University, the University of North Carolina, and the University of Virginia.

“She can do it all,” Zerwas said. “From teaching and research to surgery, technology commercialization, and health system administration. She is uniquely equipped to lead an institution of UTHealth Houston’s size, prestige, and trajectory.”

Applause erupted as Kibbe took the podium and expressed the deep gratitude that she and her husband share for the warm welcome they have received since Day 1 in Texas.

“UTHealth Houston is an extraordinary institution and home to incredibly talented, passionate, and dedicated individuals,” she said. “What drew me here was not only its reputation for excellence, but the people. Everyone I’ve met is truly committed to improving lives.”

She thanked UT System leaders, including Chancellor Zerwas, Board of Regents Chairman Eltife, Vice Chairman Janiece Longoria, and Regents Jodie Jiles; Nolan Perez, MD; and Stuart Stedman. She also recognized Maria Pappas, chair of the UTHealth Houston Development Board; UTHealth Houston’s seven deans; community leaders; and partner institutions including Memorial Hermann Health System, Harris Health System, and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“It is really that close collaboration between our institutions that strengthens our shared mission to improve health and well-being across Houston, Texas, and beyond,” Kibbe said.

“I feel the confidence this community has placed in me and the promise of what we’re going to achieve together,” she added.