UTHealth Houston leadership updates

(Graphic by UTHealth Houston)

As UTHealth Houston enters a new academic year, we are also beginning a new era of university executive leadership set to strengthen our mission across education, research, and clinical care. These changes mark a pivotal moment in the institution’s continued growth and commitment to serving students and trainees, patients, and the broader community.



Welcoming a New President

On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, Melina Kibbe, MD, will join UTHealth Houston as President. A distinguished academic leader and physician scientist, Dr. Kibbe brings a record of innovation and collaboration that will guide our seven schools toward even greater success. Her vision of transformational excellence will shape the next phase of the university’s progress.



Advancing Research Leadership

Beginning September 10, 2025, John Hancock, MA, MB, BChir, PhD, ScD, will serve in an expanded role in advancing the university’s overall research enterprise. In his position as Senior Vice President for Research Strategy and Innovation, Dr. Hancock will work closely with President Kibbe to delve into opportunities within the individual schools to foster accelerated discovery across disciplines and strengthen partnerships with external partners. Dr. Hancock will also continue his leadership of The Brown Foundation Institute of Molecular Medicine for the Prevention of Human Diseases at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston serving as its Senior Executive Director, and his leadership will play a vital role in elevating the impact of our comprehensive research platform.



Transition at McGovern Medical School

The University of Texas System Chancellor John M. Zerwas, MD, has appointed LaTanya J. Love, MD, as the Dean of McGovern Medical School, effective September 10, 2025. This appointment follows Dr. Love’s recent service as Interim President. In this new role, she will also continue her university-wide service as Executive Vice President for Student and University Affairs, and remain engaged in guiding educational programs and overseeing the medical school’s practice plan strategy and operations.



These leadership updates come at an important time in the university’s growth. As we look ahead with optimism and purpose, please join us in welcoming these leaders to their new roles.