UTHealth Houston nurses recognized by Good Samaritan Foundation

(Graphic by UTHealth Houston)

Nurses from UTHealth Houston, UT Physicians, and UTHealth Houston Harris County Psychiatric Center (HCPC) were recognized by the Good Samaritan Foundation of Texas during the 21st Annual Excellence in Nursing Awards on Thursday, Oct. 16.

The foundation’s annual event celebrates nurses across Texas who demonstrate outstanding excellence in clinical care, leadership, and service to the profession.

UT Physicians honorees

Seema S. Aggarwal, PhD, APRN, AGNP-C, assistant professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, was inspired to pursue nursing after caring for her father during his recovery from a major stroke. She has spent more than a decade treating patients recovering from stroke and traumatic brain injury. A breast cancer survivor since 2022, Aggarwal now leads research on vascular cognitive impairment and dementia through the UTHealth Houston Institute for Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases. Her work focuses on identifying biomarkers to predict dementia using blood and MRI testing.

Sibil J. Blee, DNP, RN, clinical education manager at UT Physicians, began her nursing journey as a hospital volunteer. Over her career, she has cared for patients and families in intensive care and neonatal settings, experiences that deepened her understanding of the human connection at the heart of nursing. In her current role, Blee leads a team of clinical educators supporting staff at more than 180 UT Physicians clinics. Her work emphasizes professional development and the delivery of safe, compassionate care across the organization.

Thuy T. Tran, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, a family nurse practitioner with two decades of experience, provides primary care for patients age 2 and older. Her inspiration for nursing began at age 10 while translating for her grandmother during a hospital stay, where she observed the empathy of the nurses providing care. Throughout her career, Tran has remained committed to improving patient outcomes and ensuring each individual receives the highest quality of care.

Cizik School of Nursing honoree

Veronica J. Brady, PhD, RN, FNP-BC, assistant professor of research at Cizik School of Nursing at UTHealth Houston, received a bronze-level Excellence in Nursing Award for the second time. She was previously honored by the Good Samaritan Foundation in 2023 and was recently named the 2025 Visionary Award recipient by Texas Nurse Practitioners.

Brady serves as principal or co-investigator on three extramural grants aimed at improving health outcomes for people with Type 2 diabetes and HIV. Her research has been funded by the National Institute on Aging at the National Institutes of Health and the Texas Developmental Center for AIDS Research.

She is the 2025 board president of the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists and remains active in multiple national professional organizations.

UTHealth Houston Harris County Psychiatric Center (HCPC) honorees

Shani Abraham, RN, brings more than 20 years of nursing experience to her role at HCPC, where she joined in 2021. Born in India, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing in New Delhi. Her career has included roles in cardiac care, infection control, and psychiatric nursing. Abraham describes nursing as her lifelong passion, driven by the desire to care for those who are suffering and to make a meaningful difference in their lives.

Sam M. George, BSN, RN, is a registered nurse with more than seven years of clinical experience spanning psychiatric, medical-surgical, and international health care settings. At HCPC, George specializes in crisis intervention, behavioral health stabilization, and patient education. His professional background includes roles at Dr. Fakhry Hospital in Saudi Arabia, where he helped reduce surgical site infections through improved aseptic protocols, and at Kikabhai Cardiac Institute in India, where he provided critical care for ventilated cardiac patients.

Obinnaya Onyecherelam, DHA, MSN, RN, is a staff nurse at HCPC. He earned his Doctorate in Health Care Administration from the University of Phoenix in Arizona and his Master of Science in Nursing, with a focus on nursing leadership. In addition to his clinical work, Onyecherelam serves as an adjunct professor of health care administration at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, where he contributes to the education and professional development of future health care leaders.

Marlen Rivera-Mejia, RN, is a registered nurse with more than 11 years of health care experience, including eight years specializing in psychiatric nursing. She earned her nursing degree from Fortis College in Miami in 2015. Rivera-Mejia has spent nearly four years at HCPC, where she works as part of a multidisciplinary team providing compassionate, evidence-based care for individuals with acute psychiatric needs. She is committed to fostering a safe, supportive environment for both patients and staff and to improving mental health outcomes across the community.

Adelyn A. Russo, MSN, RN-BC, serves as director of nursing at the John S. Dunn Behavioral Sciences Center at UTHealth Houston. Over the past 30 years, she has advanced from bedside nursing to a pivotal leadership role focused on patient safety, staff well-being, and a culture of empathy and respect. Widely admired for her kindness, integrity, and leadership, Russo has helped shape a supportive nursing environment that elevates standards of care across the institution. Her career reflects her belief that every act of care, no matter how small, can change a life.