UTHealth Houston study explores how prenatal cannabis exposure may affect fetal brain development through NIH grant

Laura Goetzl, MD, MPH, a professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. (Photo by UTHealth Houston)

Researchers at UTHealth Houston are examining the biological effects of prenatal cannabis exposure and its potential impact on fetal brain development. Supported by a $3.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the study aims to improve screening tools, public health guidance, and prenatal care strategies for pregnant women who use cannabis.

Led by Laura Goetzl, MD, MPH, a professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, the five-year grant will fund the study, “Fetal neuronal extracellular vesicle biomarkers of in-utero effects of maternal cannabinoid use and human fetal brain development and neurobehavioral outcomes.”

“In recent years, cannabis use among pregnant women has increased, either recreationally or to help relieve nausea and vomiting during pregnancy,” Goetzl said. “Despite this rise, the effects on a baby’s brain are not well understood. Our hope through this research is that we can better identify risk factors and help health care providers give expecting mothers the best possible guidance.

The study will explore early biological signs, or biomarkers, to show how cannabis exposure influences a baby’s developing brain.

“During pregnancy, small bubbles called neuronal extracellular vesicles travel from the fetus into the mother’s bloodstream,” Goetzl said. “Through studying these small particles, we hope to gain valuable insight into fetal brain development without invasive testing.”

In collaboration with the University of Colorado, the research study will focus on how prenatal cannabis exposure may influence brain growth and neurobehavioral outcomes in children, including their potential for developing attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or autism later in life.

The project is supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under award number R01DA060319.